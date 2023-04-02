The 23 year-old striker from Kilgetty, who was also called into the senior Wales squad last week, capped a fine seven days with his seventh Championship goal of the season.

“I said before the game that if I score and we win, it will be the best day of my life," said Cullen, a Wales Under 21s international and ex-pupil of Greenhill School in Tenby.

"It’s the best day I’ve had in football by a mile. We know how much it means to fans, we know how much it means to the staff, and players like myself who are lifelong fans."

Joel Piroe had opened the scoring inside three minutes for the Swans, with Cullen adding a second shortly after the half hour mark - to score in a derby for the first time.

The home side mounted a comeback with goals from Jaden Philogene and Sory Kaba drawing the scores level, with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

But Ben Cabango sealed the three points for the Swans in the ninth minute of added time when he tapped in the rebound after Jay Fulton’s effort came off the post.

The victory saw the Swans become the first side to win four derbies in a row, while they have also won three away games in a row at Cardiff for the first time.

Cullen, who like Cabango has come through the Swansea City academy, having been an avid supporter as a child, knows what the derby means as much as anyone.

"I think that was the main talking point before the game," he said. "The win means so much to everyone, you could see the fans at the end, and how much it means to them.

"So to win in that manner, in the last minute and for this guy [Cabango] to do it again … it’s amazing. I don’t think I could have picked anyone better to score the winner.

“Hopefully we can keep giving the fans moments like that.”

Cullen joined the Swansea City academy at the age of 8, making his debut for the under-18 side at the age of 13.

In 2018, he made his senior debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, and scored his first goal for the club in a 4–1 win against Reading in 22 July 2020, a result which secured them a play-off spot.

In January 2022, he joined Lincoln City in League One on loan for the remainder of the season, before then returning to the Liberty Stadium and establishing himself in the first team squad.

A fine run of form since breaking into the Swansea starting line-up in December saw him called up to the Wales' senior squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Croatia and Latvia last week, although didn't make the matchday squads.

Wales' Ben Cabango (left) and Liam Cullen (right) during the training session at the Vale Resort, Hensol. (Image: PA)

He has previously played for Wales at under-17, under-19 and under-20s level, before making his debut for Wales at under-21s in October 2018 against Romania.