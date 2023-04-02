Having taken 10 points from their last four matches, Pennock is looking for his side to carry their momentum into their last three league games, starting with a crucial home match against Pontypiridd Town on Good Friday.

First half goals by Corey Shepherd, who was wearing the captain's armband, and a strike by Jordan Davies put them in control at the Essity Stadium, and a superb defensive effort ensured keeper Zac Jones kept a clean sheet.

Their 12th league win of the season means that Pennock, in his first season in charge, has set a new club record for points in the 12-club Cymru Premier, with 40 on the board and league status assured with three games to go.

"I thought the boys were fantastic, it was the most mature performance of the season," said Pennock, whose side has registered three clean sheets in their last four games.

"We've had some really big wins this year, but coming here is a tough place to come and I thought the boys were outstanding.

"We played really well first half and we scored two good goals, but Flint are always going to be in the game because they are excellent at what they do.

"They've caused problems this year against us and we knew today would be no different, but the boys have scored their goals and weathered the storm.

"I can't fault anyone in the team, I thought they were all fantastic, and even the subs who came on have worked extremely hard to do what we wanted them to do. Credit to everyone today, it was a big team effort.

"We've had plenty of games where we've been ahead and haven't scored that second goal, which gave us a bit more breathing space. We managed the game well in the second half, and that second goal was vital today."

Three clean sheets in the last four games for @zac_jones11 🧤 pic.twitter.com/JygTeytLfV — Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) April 2, 2023

Shephard opened the scoring after just five minutes with a low strike from the edge of the box, although the Silkmen came close to levelling through Zack Clarke, Okera Simmonds and Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro.

The crucial second goal arrived on 26 minutes when Davies latched onto a long ball from Oscar Borg, cut in and unleashed a stunning left footed shot, which beat the dive of Allen to double the visitors' advantage.

Zac Jones did well to deny Clarke from a one-on-one chance before the break, and in the second half a resolute defence denied the home side, who were reduced to ten men on 85 minutes when defender Harry Brown was shown a second yellow card.

Davies nearly added his second of the game but his strike was cleared off the line by Bobby Beaumont-Broadhead as the in-form Bluebirds made it three wins and a draw from their last four league matches.

Pennock said: "We knew that four of the last five games were going to be at home, and to get three points away today has been massive, so we look forward to three big games to go and we'll keep our focus and take one game at a time.

"There were five senior players missing here today as well through one reason or another, but the lads have been excellent, we've defended from one through to 11, and today was a big team effort from everyone, which we're really pleased with.

"Our home form has been good this season, but we know how tough Pontypridd have been for us this season, they've beaten us twice and drawn one game, so next week is going to be no different.

"We'll try and get a few more players fit and five a good account of ourselves. When we do that we can compete with most teams in the league, but we have to do it week in and week out and it looks like we may be turning a corner now."

How we’re feeling after yesterday 💙 pic.twitter.com/tqxTwOHzUy — Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) April 2, 2023

FLINT TOWN UNITED: Harry Allen, Jordan Carroll (45’ Ben Hughes), Harry Owen, Daniel Harrison (46’ Omar Ibrahim), James Owen (Captain), Zack Clarke, Okera Simmonds (73’ Alec Mudimu), Berti Diau, Bobby Beaumont-Broadhead, Tyler Garratt, Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro. Substitutes not used: Dawid, Szczepaniak, Calum Huxley, Harvey, Drazdauskas, Morgan Roberts.

HAVERFORDWEST COUNTY: Zac Jones, Rhys Abbruzzese, Kyle Patten, Corey Shephard (Captain), Jordan Davies, Jamie Veale, Lee Jenkins, Jack Wilson, Oscar Borg, Ioan Evans (85’ Elliott Dugan), Daniel Hawkins (72’ Jack Leahy). Substitutes not used: Lee Idzi, Henry Jones, Lucas Davies, Iori Humphreys, Harri John.

OFFICIALS: Referee: Mark Petch. Assistants: Martin Roberts & Connah Sears. Fourth Official: Cheryl Foster.

Next up for the Bluebirds is a home match against Pontypridd United on Good Friday, 7 April at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, kick off 2.30pm.



