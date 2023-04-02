The protestors walked up the aisle of the cathedral during Mr Drakeford’s packed talk on ‘Wales: the big picture’ at the St Davids Festival of Ideas.

They carried banners reading ‘Woman is not a Feeling’, ‘Labour has a woman problem’, ‘Save single sex spaces’ and ‘No males in women’s spaces’ among other slogans.

The protesters on Saturday included members of Outspoken Women, Get the L Out, Women’s Rights Network Wales, Merched Cymru, LGB Alliance Cymru, South West Wales ReSisters and Swansea Bay ReSisters.

https://t.co/WEKjYL7oQK

Lesbians & gender-critical women did a silent protest against Welsh government plans to push "gender" self-ID law

A female transactivist torn off their banners

This action gathered activists from Get The L Out UK, @women_outspoken, @LGBAllies_Cymru, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AJLGYwBwZr — GetTheLOutUK (@GetTheLOutUK) March 27, 2023

They were protesting about the Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales which will make it easier for individuals to legally change their gender in Wales.

Mary Douglas who was one of the protest’s organisers said that the demonstrators had no other option.

“We were driven to protest during the First Minister’s speech because we’ve exhausted all other ways of raising our concerns with his government,” she said.

“For years he and his ministers have refused to acknowledge the conflict of rights and risk to women and girls arising from the government adopting gender identity ideology.

“We have been reaching out to our Senedd representatives for years, raising concerns about safeguarding, single-sex spaces and other issues arising from gender ideology.

“All our concerns have been ignored and some of us have been told to go away and be quiet. We thought Wales was better than this.”

She said that offers to set up round table discussions with experts had been vetoed.

She added that the First Minister had promised last Autumn that Julie James MS would hold a consultation with concerned groups that nothing has happened, despite polite requests to set a date.

“Even in government public engagement exercises, if we ask questions we are deliberately silenced,” she said.

“Just last week at a public Q&A with minister Hannah Blythyn on the LGBTQ+ Action Plan, women asking how the plan would support lesbians and gay men or detransitioners had their questions deleted and were evicted from the Zoom meeting.”

She added that the protestors felt that women with concerns about what self-ID will mean for safety and privacy are being ‘silenced, ignored and even vilified’.

“Women in Wales have had enough.”

The Welsh Government was asked about the protestor’s claims that ‘the Welsh Government intends to destroy single sex provision and the privacy, dignity and safety that it affords both men and women without consulting us’.

A spokesperson said: “We do not recognise these claims.

“We believe in and respect peaceful protest and are committed to strengthening equality for everyone.

“Our work to address violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is not in opposition to women’s rights.”

The spokesperson did not respond to the protestors' claims that they were unable to get a date for the promised consultation on the matter with Julie James MS.