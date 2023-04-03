The funding is an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

During the Easter holidays individual local authorities will decide how to administer the free meal provision, either by creating lunches or by providing vouchers or direct payments to eligible families.

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to have an impact on families across Wales, funding is being provided to offer eligible pupils a free school meal up until the end of May half term holiday, including all bank holidays during this period.

For further information on getting visit Get help with school costs | GOV.WALES

Families may be able to qualify for free school meals and free holiday provision if they get any of the following: