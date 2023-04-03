Starting from Garej Wyn in Crymych and finishing at the Nantyffin Motel in Llandissilio, the overall winners were driver Gethin Dafis and navigator Llŷr Davies.

Both boys were delighted to have won the event as Llŷr explains: "It was my first win on the Bro Preseli and my first time to have finished the event. It was a massive shock and I’m over the moon.

"This was Gethin’s second event after a 12 year break and semi-retirement, so winning this in his company made it even more special."

Gethin and Llŷr are still on cloud nine having won the overall event, especially as this was their first time competing together.

"Llŷr and I are both totally gobsmacked and still gobsmacked to have won. The route was spot on, it really was fantastic. There was no nonsense, everything was well signed and very impressive fair play," said Gethin who was driving his new Mk2 Ford Escort.

Delighted duo Gethin and Llŷr. (Image: Catrin Hannah)

The popular novice night rally, sponsored by Arjay Factors, Cardigan and Robin's Taxis saw 75 cars taking part over 86 miles of north Pembrokeshire roads, with spectators coming from miles away to support the event.

But hosting such a rally is extremely hard work as Teifi Valley Motor Club President Mark Williams explains: "Getting this rally to actually happen takes weeks, months even, of sheer determination, sleepless nights and hard work by our dedicated committee members.

"As a club, we are very grateful to all who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes. There are too many to mention – from marshals to landowners, start and finish venues, sponsors and supporters. Diolch mawr i chi gyd."

Results are as follows: 1st Overall: Gethin Dafis, Llŷr Davies; Class 1 Semi Experts: 1: Carwyn Adams, Dyfrig James; 2: Evan Shepherd, Jamie Wilson; 3: Hedd Wilshaw, Aled James. Class 2 Novices: 1: Aled Davies, Ethan Davies, 2: Richard James, Peter White; 3: Jonathan Davies, Ioan Thomas. Class 3 Beginners: 1: Iolo Phillips and Dion Phillips. Highest Places Mixed / Ladies Crew: Iestyn Pynn and Sade Waudby. Highest Placed Under 1400cc car: Wyn Mathias, Llyr Mathias. Highest Placed Under 21 Navigator: Ryan Smith. Last qualified finisher: Iolo Phillips and Dion Phillips. Best presented car: Michael Leake and Jonny J