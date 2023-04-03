Jordan Cooney, 27, of no fixed abode first stole £66 of groceries from Iceland Haverfordwest on February 10 this year.

Less than a month later he targeted at Neyland Co-op, stealing groceries to the value of £98 on March 4.

Then on March 22 he stole £200 of food from Tesco Milford Haven.

Cooney admitted all three thefts when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week.

Magistrates ordered him to pay back the total value of goods at £365. Cooney was also fined a total of £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85.

This makes a total of £569.

They ruled that a community order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 4 2022 should continue.

Magistrates took Coney’s guilty plea into account when sentencing.