Organisers of the annual Narberth Food Festival want to hear from anyone who would like to get involved with planning and running this year’s event which will be held over the weekend of September 23 and 24 (2023).

Now in its 23rd year, the festival takes over part of the Town Moor offering a tempting feast of entertainment including food hall, street food area, bar, live music, walkabout acts, chef demonstrations, workshops, talks and more.

The not-for-profit family friendly weekend, which also includes an education day for local schools, is run by local volunteers with a passion for Narberth and its stellar foodie reputation.

Roles to consider include joining the organising committee, helping with community liaison and event promotion, social media, talking to stallholders, helping oversee logistics, or offering other support behind the scenes and at the festival site on the day.

Colin Russell, chairman of the food festival committee, said: “With its independent shops, award-winning and specialist food businesses and an ever growing choice of quality restaurants, Narberth is synonymous with good food.

“Our aim is to help promote that, serving up a great family day out with a flavour of the best of Narberth, Pembrokeshire and Wales.

“We depend on volunteers and are always looking for new faces and ideas to help make that happen. We would love to hear from anyone who would like to join our efforts and get involved.”

Applications are open too for food businesses who would like to take a stall at the festival.

Around 50 pitches are available with tables in the food marquee and outdoors spaces for street food businesses.

For more information and a link to the stallholders' application form, visit the festival website www.narberthfoodfestival.com