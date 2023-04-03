Sailing in Portland Harbour, Nina was competing in ILCA4 - a RYA-recognised junior class for under-16s.

She sailed home as the first UK girl, third girl overall and second in the category.

The qualaifier on March 19 and 20 saw 156 sailors competing, with Nina joined in ILCA4 by fellow Tenby sailors Bronwen Thomas, Macsen Barber and Amelia Nuttall.

Finn Sinclair sailed in ILCA7 and Tenby's coach was Jon Nuttall.