Tenby Sailing Club member Nina Marsh raced to a top position in the second UK Laser Association qualifier of 202 3.
Sailing in Portland Harbour, Nina was competing in ILCA4 - a RYA-recognised junior class for under-16s.
She sailed home as the first UK girl, third girl overall and second in the category.
The qualaifier on March 19 and 20 saw 156 sailors competing, with Nina joined in ILCA4 by fellow Tenby sailors Bronwen Thomas, Macsen Barber and Amelia Nuttall.
Finn Sinclair sailed in ILCA7 and Tenby's coach was Jon Nuttall.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here