The calls were played to jurors during the month-long trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Kyle Bevan denies murdering Lola, who died four days later in hospital, claiming instead that the family dog collided with the toddler and knocked her down the stairs.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, denies causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter.

The jury retired on Friday, and deliberations continued into Monday.

The court heard that Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, searched ‘My two-year-old child has just taken a bang to the head and has gone all limp and snoring’ on his phone at 6.32am on July 17, 2020.

Bevan then messaged his mum, Alison Bevan, and sent her pictures and videos of Lola. She replied at 6.56am telling Bevan to call an ambulance, but he did not, instead – just before 7.30am – asking her to call one.

Alison Bevan called 999 at 7.29am.

When asked by the call handler whether Lola was awake, she said: “No. She’s a two-year-old that’s fallen down the stairs. She’s unconscious. They can’t wake her up.”

“Okay, tell me exactly what’s happened,” the responder asked.

“A two-year-old,” said Ms Bevan. “She’s got ADHD. She’s fallen from top to bottom of the stairs.

“They can’t wake her up and then she’s bit the end of her tongue because they’re not sure if she’s fitted. But she’s floppy. They can’t wake her up.

“I’m not with the patient. They just rang me because I’ve got credit on my phone to ring an ambulance now, they said.”

She was told that you don’t need credit to make an emergency call.

“When did this happen?,” asked the call handler.

“This morning. I don’t know the exact time, but it must’ve just happened,” said Ms Bevan.

She was asked what caused the fall, and Ms Bevan replied: “The child woke up and she’s fallen down the stairs, apparently.”

James was woken up shortly before 7.30am, and rang an ambulance herself at 7.31am.

When asked if Lola was awake, James said: “No, she’s not. She’s breathing. She’s breathing but she’s not. She’s only two.”

“Okay, tell me exactly what’s happened there,” said the call handler.

James said: “Can my partner? Because I was in bed, he was up with her. She’s fallen. She’s fallen down the stairs, she has.

“From the top of the stairs to the bottom. And her whole head’s all swollen, and she’s bit the top of her tongue off or something.”

James is asked whether Lola is conscious.

“Is she conscious? I don’t even know,” she said. “Yeah she’s conscious. She’s breathing, just sleeping.

“She like moves when I try to wake her but her eyes are all swollen.”

James then said to the operator that she was “really scared”.

She was asked how far Lola fell.

“From the top of the stairs down to the bottom.

“The b***** dog that I had. It barged her and she just fell.”

She said Lola didn’t have any serious bleeding, “just bruising and her head’s all swollen and her eyes”.

She can then be heard telling Bevan not to move Lola.

The trial continues