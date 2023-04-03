April is National Pet Month, so what better time for a celebration of our furry, feathered - or even scaly! - friends.
Here at the Western Telegraph we're giving you the chance to show off your pets in all their glory by sending in a photo which could win you a prize worth £50.
Entry to the Western Telegraph Perfect Pet competition is open NOW and it's FREE to enter.
So whether you have a lovely Labradoodle, a fascinating feline or a remarkable reptile, get them posing, snap a picture and send it in - details at the end of this page.
All the pictures will appear in print in the Western Telegraph's April 26 edition, when the public will be invited to vote for their favourite pet.
The winner will be named the Western Telegraph Perfect Pet 2023, and the £50 prize will be on its way to one very proud owner.
TO ENTER: Just follow this link
www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/perfectpet2023
OR just scan the QR code below.
Either will take you through to an easy entry form where you can upload your pet pics and tell us a bit about what makes your pal so special.
The closing date for entries is April 21.
