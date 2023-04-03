Lola James suffered “catastrophic” head trauma on the morning of July 17, 2020, and died in hospital four days later.

Bevan denies murdering Lola, claiming that the family dog knocked her down the stairs, while James denies causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

Inside the bedroom Lola shared with her younger sister. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

Giving evidence during the month-long trial, Wendy Rodriguez, a team manager at Pembrokeshire council’s childcare assessment team, said a multi-agency referral form was received in January 2020.

Following a home visit, Ms Rodriguez said the house was observed to be “very dirty, cluttered, and smelling damp”, while Lola appeared “unwashed and with dirty feet”.

Concerns were raised over James’ ability to maintain conditions at home, and support was offered and accepted.

A cluttered table inside Sinead James' Haverfordwest home. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

The family’s health visitor – Lesley Steadman – described the front room of the house as “tidy but cluttered”, while Lola was “dressed appropriately” although “her feet were dirty”.

When asked about her last face-to-face visit to the family home – on February 10 – Ms Steadman said the house was “clean and tidy”, and James was “caring and responsive to the children”.

Lola's bedroom, which she shared with her younger sister. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

Casey Morgan, a friend of James, told the jury that “the house was dirty and it smelled” and was “a mess”, while James’ mum, Nicola, said her daughter “had difficulty keeping up with the house” but not to the extent of the pictures showed from July 17.

Linda Hughes, James’ aunt, said she “avoided going to the house as it was not clean and tidy”.

She said she felt “intimidated” by Bevan on July 17, when she commented on the state of the house, and he told her: “Don’t you f****** come in here after what I’ve just gone through”.

The stairs Kyle Bevan alleges Lola was knocked down by the family dog. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

Sean James, James’ cousin, said the house was “very messy”, and offered to help tidy it – to which Bevan refused.

“A few days later, there had been no effort to tidy up,” he said.

During his summing up, The Honourable Mr Justice Griffiths said Sean James warned that if this carried on social services would get involved, to which Bevan got “agitated” and “aggressive”.

Neighbour Tracey Taylor said she did not like her children going over to James’ house due to its state.

“Sinead did not seem to wash up or clean,” she added.

A Frozen onesie was found wet and smelling of vomit. (Image: Crown Prosecution Service)

The jury heard that police found a grey onesie had been hidden and was “smelling of vomit”, and a blanket was found on Lola’s bed with what appeared to be vomit and urine stains on it.

During evidence, the court also heard that dog excrement was on the floor outside one of the children’s bedrooms.

The trial continues.