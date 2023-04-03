On Saturday the goal-kicking of Macey Brown proved decisive as Whitland edged a 12-try feast over their rivals.

The try count was shared six apiece by the west Wales rivals but Brown’s three successful conversions – full-back Mari Griffiths also got one – were the difference in her side’s 38-34 victory.

Burry Port only managed to find the target twice from the kicking tee, through Amy Uddin and all-action centre Jenna De Vera, and had their hearts broken in the dying minutes.

They thought they had snatched victory when outside-half Amy Wassermann looped around Uddin and scrum-half Keeley Evans to score an unconverted try in the corner.

But there was time left on the clock and Whitland supporters in a small but noisy crowd went wild with delight as Danielle Lawrence managed to ground the ball over the try-line despite the efforts of De Vera.

A breathless encounter had seen Whitland get off to a breakneck start with tries from Nat Walsh and Marged Williams, both converted by Bowen, to lead 14-0 inside eight minutes.

But a purple patch from Burry Port brought tries for Finley Jones, Carla Giannini and De Vera, with a conversion from Uddin to race ahead 17-14.

Whitland composed themselves for Brown to put them back in front with a try, converted by Mari Griffiths, but they lost the lead when Evans replied for Burry Port.

Tries from flanker Rebecca Swainsain and lightening No.9 Cadi Williams seemed to have made the game safe but Burry Port fought back with Alana George’s try giving them hope.

They were ecstatic following Wassermann’s spectacular score but their elation turned to despair when Lawrence went over for Whitland.

“We'd like to thank everyone for their well wishes and support yesterday whether you were in Cardiff or at home. We appreciate you all,” said a spokesperson for the club.

“Big thanks to the management team, physios, first aiders and the players-what a shift you all put in.

“Thank you Taf Valley Coaches for getting us there and VX3 Apparel for sorting our new kit and stash in time for the big day.”