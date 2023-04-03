Katya Jones has been a professional dancer on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing since 2016. She famously won the Glitterball with actor Joe McFadden of Casualty and Heartbeat fame in 2017. She will be at Vision Arts for two dance masterclasses on Thursday, April 20.

She will be hosting a workshop for young people aged between seven and 16 which will take place from 4.30pm until 6pm and then one for those aged 16 and over, including adults, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

The workshop follows on from ones hosted by West End performers and Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Neil Jones.

To find out more and book your place, visit www.visionartswales.com.