Good, perfomed by the National Theatre, is a timely tale set on the eve of the Second World War.

Tennant plays John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, who finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.

According to Time Out, the play 'has the power to chill you to the bone' - and you can see it in Pembrokeshire this month.

Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor’s timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay).

Having received a five-star rave review by the Financial Times with Tennant being described as ‘riveting, witty and intensely human,’ and the Guardian stating that ‘David Tennant is magnificent’, this is certainly one to watch.

Captured live from London’s West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre, NT Live: Good will appear in cinemas across the UK and Ireland and will appeal to all those who enjoy Ken Loach films, Schindler’s List and American Psycho.

NT Live: Good will visit the Torch Theatre on Thursday 20 April at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 / £13 concessions / U26: £8.50.

Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk.