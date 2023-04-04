The Planed-led Wales Community Food Distribution Project is supporting Pembrokeshire Frame with the projects.

The WCFD project facilitates volunteers and customers to link with local food producers and suppliers to purchase fresh, great-value local food.

The food hub at Frame, Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest will be launching on Wednesday April 5 at 12 noon and there is an open invitation for everyone to come along on the day, meet the team and find out how you can order from the hub.

There will also be a cooking demonstration as part of the launch with Corinne Cariad (My Epicurious Life) who will share economical cooking tips using a Wonderbag (non-electric slow cooker), and there will be samples to try.

The second food hub will be at Pembrokeshire Refill Shop in Pembroke Dock. This food hub will be opening on Saturday April 22 and there will be a second opportunity to see a cooking demonstration from Corinne at 12 noon.

Sara Villios, training and resources manager at Frame, said: “We are delighted to offer our communities both in and around Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest with the opportunity to purchase local, fresh, healthy and affordable food.

"Food that has been lovingly and naturally grown using traditional methods. "Food that is freshly picked to order, which hasn’t travelled unnecessary miles and which isn’t wrapped in pointless single use packaging.

"We are so grateful to Planed for delivering this sustainable initiative which will benefit our communities, local growers and the planet”.

Both food hubs will then run weekly - Frame Haverfordwest on a Wednesday from 12-2pm, at the same location as the community fridge, and Pembrokeshire Refill in Pembroke Dock will run on Saturdays from 12pm-4pm, offering fresh vegetables, fruit and salad to order.

At the Pembrokeshire Refill Shop you will also be able to stock up on all your supermarket staples but without the plastic packaging, helping you to shop locally and sustainably.

The project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Welsh Government

Find out more by visiting www.communityfood.wales/