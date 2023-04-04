Mr and Mrs Horton of Bryngwyn Chalet farm, Star, are seeking retrospective planning permission for an outbuilding to provide a changing area and WC amenities, to support client one-to-one outdoor activities.

The application also includes a partial change of use of a former farm paddock, for use as an outdoor activity area to a provide client interaction area with onsite farm animals and outdoor activities.

A report for planners by Atriarc Planning said Mr and Mrs Horton were seeking planning permission for a new not-for-profit enterprise being developed by their granddaughter Charlotte, a care assistant at Pembrokeshire County Council.

The outbuilding itself was built between January and July 2021, and has been used for storage and domestic purposes.

“As the building was erected without the benefit of planning permission, this application seeks to retrospectively retain the outbuilding for use by Charlotte’s new not-for-profit enterprise, to provide a changing room, WC conveniences and ancillary use associated with the care-farm outdoor activities proposed on site.”

It adds: “Charlotte is looking to open a not-for-profit, carefarm activity centre on site, to provide an area for one-to-one client activities at the smallholding.

“The purpose of the activity centre is to allow children and young adults with care needs the opportunity to engage with the natural environment and to encourage outdoor activities to promote mental health and well-being.

“The care farm would support and work with children and adults of all ages, for example, individuals with complex needs, autism, epilepsy and other health conditions, to engage in outdoor activities to “promote positive well-being.

“It is important to note that the proposed development is for a not-for-profit business and would be undertaken on a pre-arranged, one-to-one basis, thus restricting visitor numbers to up to three clients per day.”

Alongside the retention and change of use of the outbuilding, an activity area would be provided within the existing paddock to the south-west of the outbuilding, the application adds.

The paddock/ activity area would provide an area to allow clients the opportunity to engage with the farm animals, horses, cattle and sheep.

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.