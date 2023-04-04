Numerous items have been reported stolen from the property in Barn Street, and police are appealing for information that could help with their investigations.

"We are appealing for information following a burglary that occurred in Barn Street, Haverfordwest," said a police statement.

"Sometime between 00:00 hours and 03:00 hours and then again at 20:10 hours and 20:30 hours on 2 April 2023, it is believed that unknown person(s) have entered a property and have taken numerous items from within.

"Anyone with information that could help us with this investigation is aksed to let us know."

Dyfed Powys Police can be emailed at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference DPP/3136/02/04/2023/02/C.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.