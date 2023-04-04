One of Wales’ last surviving D-Day veterans, Gordon died just days short of his 99th birthday earlier this year as a resident of a care home in Pembroke Dock, having recently wrote a book about his wartime experiences.

The Gordon Prime Memorial Ride will take place on Sunday 16 April, starting at the Carew Cheriton Control Tower at 11am. Riders will then travel approximately 50 miles around Pembrokeshire, before returning to the Tower.

Formerly of Jameston, Gordon was a despatch rider on D-Day and took part in many other significant battles during WWII.

He was passionate about honoring despatch riders and emergency services motorcyclists who had given their lives in the line of duty.

Working with Age Cymru Dyfed and the south Wales branch of the Vintage Motor Cycle Club, Gordon had helped plan a ride to raise money for a UK wide memorial.

Gordon had chosen this date because his best friend and fellow despatch rider in the Royal Army Service Care company, Bert Stinchcombe, was killed on 16 April 1945 just three weeks before the end of the War in Europe.

Gordon had initially been referred to Age Cymru Dyfed’s Veterans Archive Project as a WW2 veteran living in west Wales.

He chaired the Pembrokeshire branch of the Normandy Veterans' Association, returning to the Normandy beaches at least once a year for many decades, and was presented with France's highest accolade, the Legion d'Honneur.

He was also the president of the Tenby branch of the Royal British Legion.

Despatch rider Gordon Prime (Image: Age Cymru)

Hugh Morgan who co-ordinated the project said: “Gordon was always open and keen to talk to us about his story as a despatch rider during WW2.

"There’s now an extensive collection of Gordon’s audios, filmed interviews, and material on the West Wales Veterans Archive website, which is held on People’s Collection Wales, in the National Library, Aberystwyth.

"I also know that Gordon greatly appreciated our charity’s engagement with him and the support of our volunteers.”

Age Cymru Dyfed’s chief executive officer, Simon Wright, said: “We know that many older veterans often struggle to engage with support services.

"Many believe that services outside of the armed forces will not understand their unique backgrounds and challenges.

"However, many charities, including Age Cymru, are now working closely with the armed forces to provide appropriate support in safe spaces.

"And the late Gordon Prime was a wonderful example of what can be achieved when older veterans reach out and seek the right help.”

Steve Allen, Vice Chair of the Vintage Motor Cycle Club added: "Duty to Ride was launched in 2022 to raise funds for a memorial to despatch riders and couriers from both military and civilian backgrounds who lost their lives whilst on duty.

"This ride will help to raise the profile of this appeal and honour the memory of Gordon and his fellow riders."

The late Gordon Prime is pictured last October at the launch of his book, Bash on Regardless (Image: Antony Haley)

For more information about the event or what support services are available for military veterans in west Wales call Hugh Morgan on 03333 447 874 or email hugh.morgan@agecymrudyfed.org.uk.

For general information about older people’s issues visit www.agecymru.org.uk or call 029 2043 1555.