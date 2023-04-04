People taking to the water over the Easter break are reminded to check the weather forecast, after sailors suffering from seasickness were helped by a local lifeboat crew.
A motorboat with three people on board requested emergency assistance after two of them became unwell due to the sea conditions outside Goodwick’s Northern breakwater.
Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI’s volunteer crew prepared the charity’s D-class inshore lifeboat (ILB) for launch shortly after at 11.15am on Sunday, April 2.
The lifeboat was lowered into the water ready for launch. However, prior to the crew boarding, the vessel carrying the casualties had made its way into Goodwick harbour and was heading for a nearby pontoon.
Crew members, including the station’s volunteer doctor, made their way on foot to the pontoon. Shore crew helped to moor the motorboat. Other crew members helped the two casualties to disembark and took them back to the lifeboat station.
After being assessed by the doctor the casualties made their way home by land and the owner of the vessel continued with the journey.
Steve Grant, Fishguard RNLI Coxswain, said: “We as a crew are happy that we were able to provide assistance to the passengers when they needed it.
“We would like to take the opportunity to remind anyone going to sea to check the forecast before boarding.
“Fortunately, the owner of the vessel, an experienced sea goer, knew to contact the coastguard by VHF radio to summon the medical assistance needed.”
