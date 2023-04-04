Michael Crutchley is a Haverfordwest scientist who has won a number of awards for his marine photography.

Michael’s photography of marine life and plankton uses samples from beaches around Pembrokeshire including St Brides Bay, Dale and the Milford Haven waterways.

Michael Crutchley (Image: Haverhub)

He is known for magnified images and will be bringing an exhibition of his microphotography to Haverfordwest.

Michael said: “Increasing awareness about how we impact our environment is more and more important, and I hope these images help us focus on the wealth of life and natural beauty around us.

“David Attenborough and his Wild Isles show brings the focus back home and I hope the exhibition provides a new opportunity to understand and marvel at our local shores.”

Annabel Thomas, of Haverhub, said: “Haverhub are particularly proud to bring this exhibition into the heart of Haverfordwest.

“We have been working hard for over a year on this project and we hope to host school visits, and parents are encouraged to bring young families in to see the magical images, and anyone dropping in will be inspired by these images.

“The exhibition underwrites the crucial scientific and environmental education of our school children.”

One of Michael's pictures (Image: Haverhub)

“Haverhub director Gitti Coats said: “This lovely springtime exhibition celebrates our marine life in all its incredible forms – something to delight everyone.

“After all, anyone who has shown photos called ‘slime mould fungi on rabbit droppings,’ or ‘starfish breathing gills,’ or perhaps the ‘rasping tongue of a limpet’ could be the talking point of your next family trip to the beach!”

The microphotography exhibition opens at the galleries and café at Haverhub, Haverfordwest, on Wednesday, April 5 and will be available to view until July.

There will be 40 pictures of creatures from the marine world surrounding Pembrokeshire.

The exhibition has been supported by South Hook LNG, Pembrokeshire Marine SAC, Milford Haven Port Authority and PAVS.