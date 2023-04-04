Paintings, photographs and prints by local artists will be for sale and in May sculptures from Carmarthen School of Art will be on show in the gardens.

Last spring Fishguard Arts Society (FAS) held a successful exhibition of art works at Picton and members are very pleased to have been invited to exhibit again during the months of April and May 2023.

The exhibition will end with an open-to-all Painting Challenge on Sunday, May 28.

“Whether looking or creating it, art can be enjoyed with family and friends and is great for feelings of well-being,” said FAS’ Ruth Goodger.

For the May 28 Painting Challenge participants are invited to bring their own materials, pick up their paintbrushes at 11am and bring their work back to the courtyard at 3pm.

Work may be displayed prizes in the form of £200, Picton Garden membership, and £50 vouchers will be awarded.

Fishguard Arts Society has been running for more than 30 years. It aims to take the arts to the wider community, to improve and encourage arts opportunities and to help develop talents, skills and creative ability across all sections of society.

The Fishguard Arts Society exhibition and painting challenge offers varied, stimulating cultural activity to all.

The exhibition runs from April 5 to May 28.

The painting challenge costs £11, including entrance to the gardens.

“Last year we had a lovely creative day and a variety of work was produced. One of the outstanding pieces was by Clare Howell whose expressive painting of reeds in the walled garden pond inspired us all,” said Ruth.

“Picton has wonderful grounds, a walled garden, herb gardens and rolling hills all around.

“Painters can try to capture their impressions of the beautiful old buildings, woods and lake or even people as they wander around.

“If your inclination leans toward wildlife there is a bird of prey flying exhibition every afternoon.

“Or discover the Welsh Owl Garden and Zoo where many protected birds are housed.”

Maria’s restaurant and café will be open. Please see Picton Castle’s website for full admittance details.