A MAN has been found guilty of murdering two-year-old Lola James, while her mother has also been found guilty of allowing her death.
Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, had denied a charge of murder, claiming that the family dog had knocked Lola down the stairs on July 17, 2020.
Lola died in hospital four days later.
Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, denied causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter.
After hearing three-and-a-half weeks of evidence, the jury retired on Friday to consider their verdicts.
And after just short of 10 hours of deliberations across three days, the jury unanimously found both defendants guilty.
They will be sentenced on Tuesday, April 25.
Bevan was told to expect life imprisonment and was remanded in custody, while James remains on bail.
The court heard there was new sentencing guidance for the charge of causing or allowing the death of a child which sets out a custodial sentence as a starting point.
The judge, The Honourable Mr Justice Griffiths, thanked the jury for their service throughout the trial.
“No doubt this case has been more difficult than most,” he added.
More to follow.
