Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, was found guilty of the murder of two-year-old Lola James, while James, 30, of Neyland, was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter’s death.

Senior investigating officer DCI Gareth Roberts, of Dyfed-Powys Police, welcomed the two guilty verdicts.

DCI Roberts said the investigation into Lola’s death was “complex, exhaustive, and emotionally demanding” due to the “clear horrific abuse” of Lola.

Lola James died in hospital four days after suffering 'catastrophic' injuries. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Lola died on July 21, 2020, as a result of horrendous injuries which were inflicted by Kyle Bevan in what must have been a frenzied and extremely violent attack on a helpless two-year-old child,” he said.

“Lola had 101 external injuries to her body and her death was caused by a catastrophic brain injury, likely caused by blunt force trauma – punching or slapping – shaking, or a combination of both.

“Bevan delayed raising the alarm and seeking medical attention for at least an hour after he inflicted the fatal injuries and in the time since he has shown no remorse, emotion or any care for Lola.

“Consumed by his own self-preservation, Bevan lied and fabricated an accidental stair fall to try and cover his tracks but, with the help of medical experts, we have been able to prove that his actions were deliberate, abhorrent and evil.

“Lola should have been able to rely on her own mother to keep her safe from harm and physical risk.

“However, Sinead James seriously failed in her duty towards her daughter. She was, or at least ought to have been, well aware of the risk of violence which Bevan posed to her child but did nothing to protect Lola from the danger which he presented.

Sinead James was found guilty of causing or allowing her daughter's death. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

“This incident occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sinead James struck up a new relationship with Kyle Bevan in February 2020 and allowed him into her life, moving in with her after only knowing each other for a day. There was then a period of lockdown where Kyle Bevan remained and lived within Sinead James’ household.

“Neither Bevan or James were open to any agency at that time and there was no external professional assessment of their new relationship.

“This investigation commenced after police officers were called to Princess Royal Way in Haverfordwest on Friday, July 17, 2020 to a report of an injured two-year-old child, falsely presented by Bevan as a stair fall.

“Tragically, Lola James had suffered a significant brain injury and died four days later on July 21.

“Medical experts subsequently noted 101 separate injuries to her body, most of which were determined as abusive inflicted injuries - they were deemed to be non-accidental and not consistent with a stair fall.

Lola's family have described her as their 'diamond in the sky'. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Concerns were raised from the outset and an investigation was commenced that has been complex, exhaustive and emotionally demanding for all professionals due to the clear horrific abuse of a vulnerable child.

“A significant volume of probative evidence was gathered that contradicted the lies of Bevan, with compelling medical expert opinion being critical.

“Specialist officers have supported Lola’s close family throughout the difficult and distressing investigation.

“I’d like to thank the community, many of which were brave to provide important witness testimony.

“I’d also like to personally thank Lola’s family for the respectful manner that they have conducted themselves as this difficult investigation progressed.

“The love for Lola is clear and it is a tragedy that will be difficult to overcome, however, I hope this outcome brings some comfort.”

DCI Roberts added that the thoughts of those at the force were with Lola’s family.