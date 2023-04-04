Two-year-old Lola died on July 21, 2020, four days after suffering “catastrophic” injuries at her home in Haverfordwest.

Kyle Bevan has been found guilty of murdering Lola in what police say was a “frenzied and extremely violent attack”, while Sinead James was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

Following the jury’s verdicts at Swansea Crown Court, Daniel Thomas – Lola’s father – said: “The pain and grief I feel every time I close my eyes and see your perfect little face is unbearable.

“The pain I feel thinking of all the smiles you gave to me and all the smiles I won’t get a chance to give back to you hurts so much.

“Even to say your name shatters my heart to know you can’t hear my voice anymore, the only reason I can stand here today is for hope that you can see me, see that you were loved and that you deserved to live a full, happy, safe life surrounded by the joy that you gave to others.

“I’m so sorry your short life was filled with so much pain. You are so loved Lola and so missed every single day.

“A great team with much passion has worked together for this day since you’ve left us.

“Special thanks to the investigation team for not leaving any question unanswered or stone unturned, and to my family support officers for keeping me focused and guiding me through the darkest hours along with my closest friends and family.

“The outcome here will never stop the hurt you felt or the hurt that lives inside of me, it’s been a long time coming to see justice and I can only pray that these cruel, evil people that hurt you and allowed you to be hurt, suffer pain and torment until they take their last breath.”

Lola's dad said she was 'so loved' and 'missed every single day'. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Nicola James, Lola’s maternal grandmother, also thanked the police, local authority, and all involved in the case – in particular highlighting the support they had received from family liaison officers and Sandy Bears.

“My last memory with Lola is hearing her singing the song ‘Diamonds’ by Rhianna. She and her sister had spent time learning the song and making up a little dance to it, so that they could put on a show for us.

“She will forever be our diamond up in the sky, we will never ever forget her, and we will continue to keep her memory alive. We write her letters, and we talk to her in the sky at night.

“As a family we will never get over this, the loss that we feel is indescribable. We haven’t begun to process all of this, and don’t know how we ever will.

“Lola we love you, we will always love you, and we will miss you forever.”

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, and Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, will be sentenced on April 25.