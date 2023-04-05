Emma Calver-Roberts, 32, of Vetch Close, Pembroke, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 23 on two charges of conspiracy to supply drugs in the Pembroke area.

She is charged with one count of conspiracy to supply a class A drug when she – along with others who are not named in the charge – is accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 26, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

She is also charged with a count of conspiracy to supply a class B drug when she – again along with others who are not named in the charge – is accused of conspiracy to supply cannabis between October 26, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

No plea was entered on either count, and she has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 6.