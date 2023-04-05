Lisa Sture, 32, of Long Mains, Pembroke, faced four charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 23.

She is charged with a section 18 offence of wounding with intent, when on March 21, she is alleged to have unlawfully and maliciously wounded a man with intent to cause him harm in Pembroke.

She also faces a charge of criminal damage for the same date when she is accused of damaging a police vehicle.

She is also charged with one count of common assault of an emergency worker for assaulting a police officer on the same date in Pembroke and a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker for assaulting a second police officer while at Haverfordwest Police Station.

No pleas have been entered and she has been remanded in custody. She is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 24.