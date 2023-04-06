Reece Cookson, 31, of Colley Court, Monkton, Pembroke, faced five charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 23.

He is accused of one count of intentional suffocation which is alleged to have taken place on March 21 in Neyland by doing ‘an act that affected the ability to breathe and constituted the battery’ of his victim.

He is also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to the same date, location and victim.

He faces a charge of threatening the same victim with an offensive weapon, allegedly threatening the victim on the above date with two kitchen knives.

Cookson also faces a charge of fraud by false representation for using the victim’s bank card to try and gain £500 and a charge of theft relating to the bank card.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 24.