Max Young, 30, of Swn y Mor, St Davids, faced eight charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 24.

He faces two charges of assault by beating, each relating to a different victim but allegedly happening on February 18 in St Davids.

He faces a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which is alleged to have taken place against a third victim in St Davids on March 2.

He faces a charge of possession of a class B drug when he is accused of having 1.2g of cannabis in his possession on March 2.

He also faces a charge of burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm in St Davids on March 2.

There is also a charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in St Davids on March 2 and a charge of criminal damage relating to a vehicle on February 18. These were allegedly against the same victim.

The final charge relates to stalking of one of his victims when between March 5 and March 22 of this year, he is alleged to have stalked his victim by sending a number of unwanted text messages.

No pleas have been entered and he has been remanded in custody. Young is due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on April 24.