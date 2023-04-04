Maximus Goldsworthy admitted charges relating to dealing cocaine, cannabis and MDMA, as well as being found with £13,083.85 in cash across two dates, and an imitation firearm.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday alongside Jazzmin Francis and Tom Sibbald.

Sibbald, 21, of Anchor Down in Solva, Haverfordwest, admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply – relating to cocaine and cannabis – and possessing criminal property – after being found with £3,060 in cash.

These charges are all dated April 1, 2022.

Francis, 20, of Broughton Avenue, denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis – both allegedly taking place between May 7, 2021 and April 1, 2022.

She pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of 14.6g of cannabis with intent to supply, from April 1 last year, as well as to an alternative charge of possession of cannabis.

Goldsworthy, 21, of West Street in Fishguard, was also named on the possession with intent to supply 14.6g of cannabis charge from April 1, 2022, and pleaded guilty.

He also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing criminal property – namely £8,100 in cash – all dating from May 7, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 7, 2021, and April 1, 2022, and possession of a firearm on April 1, 2022.

Goldsworthy also admitted possessing criminal property – £4,983.35 in cash, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – relating to 146 tablets of MDMA, and possession with intent to supply 95g of cannabis, all from June 24, 2022.

Mr Davies, prosecuting, said that when Goldsworthy and Francis were arrested, they were found with a “modest amount of cannabis” and a “substantial” amount of cash, and the Crown Prosecution Service was weighing up whether to bring further charges against them.

Matthew Murphy, representing Goldsworthy, said the defendant was a “successful chef” who fell into drug taking during the coronavirus pandemic, and his subsequent addiction led to his offending.

Mr Murphy and John Hipkin, representing Sibbald, asked for pre-sentence reports to be compiled for their clients.

Alycia Carpanini appeared for Francis.

All three were released on bail.

Judge Paul Thomas said: “Mr Goldsworthy and Mr Sibbald must be aware when they come back, they will be facing prison sentences.”

Judge Thomas warned that if the further charges were brought against Goldsworthy and Francis, they would be remanded in custody.

Francis will face trial on August 9, after which her two co-defendants can be sentenced.