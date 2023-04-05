Jamie Morgan, 39, of Ryelands Place, Kilgetty, initially denied a charge of speeding but on March 24, he admitted it at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

He was caught on July 29 at 11.41am doing 106mph in a BMW X4 on the A48 near Pensarn.

The speed limit for the road is 70mph.

He was fined £1,000 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay a £400 surcharge and £85 costs.