A BMW driver has been caught doing more than 100mph on a dual carriageway.
Jamie Morgan, 39, of Ryelands Place, Kilgetty, initially denied a charge of speeding but on March 24, he admitted it at Llanelli Magistrates Court.
He was caught on July 29 at 11.41am doing 106mph in a BMW X4 on the A48 near Pensarn.
The speed limit for the road is 70mph.
He was fined £1,000 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay a £400 surcharge and £85 costs.
