Daryl Stephens, 31, of Keats Grove in Haverfordwest, appeared in court accused of multiple offences involving dealing cannabis between July and September 2022.

He had previously admitted two charges of possession of a Class B drug – cannabis – on July 23 and September 26 last year – but had denied that he had intended to sell the drugs.

He was due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday, but decided to change his pleas before the trial began.

He instead pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis – on July 23 and September 26 – replacing his previous pleas, one charge of possessing cocaine – also on September 26, and one charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between last August 22 and September 27.

He denied a charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class A – cocaine – between August 22 and September 27, but prosecutor Hannah George said the Crown Prosecution Service would not pursue a trial for this.

Judge Christopher Vosper ordered that this charge lies on Stephens’ file.

James Hartson, defending, said that he conceded the offences crossed the custody threshold, and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Stephens has been released on conditional bail, and will be sentenced on April 25.