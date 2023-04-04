A report on the alleged breach by an unnamed councillor was recently made to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

Following that report, the Ombudsman stated: “The Ombudsman received a complaint that a member (‘the member’) of Haverfordwest Town Council (‘the council’) had breached the Code of Conduct for members of the council.

“The report on the investigation was referred to the Monitoring Officer of Pembrokeshire County Council for consideration by its Standards Committee.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “The report in question was referred to the Monitoring Officer of Pembrokeshire County Council for consideration by its Standards Committee.

“The Standards Committee is due to consider this report on May 3.”

Another allegation of a breach of the Code of Conduct by a Pembrokeshire councillor – in this case a Saundersfoot Community Council member – was also recently reported to the Ombudsman.

That incident is alleged to have been in connection with a parking matter.

Relating to that unrelated case, the Ombudsman said: “It was alleged that the member approached the complainant and behaved aggressively towards him over a parking matter.

"The complainant alleged the member had behaved in a bullying and intimidating manner and used his position to belittle and humiliate him.

“The complainant said that the member behaved in a way that was bullying and intimidating. The member acknowledged there was an encounter but said that he did not behave poorly in the interaction.

"There is no other witness or CCTV evidence available.

“Having considered the evidence submitted from both of the parties involved, none of the information or evidence available suggested that one account should be preferred over the other.

"Therefore, in the absence of any independent evidence of the incident, the Ombudsman was unable to say whether the behaviour of the member was suggestive of a breach of the Code of Conduct.

“Further investigation of this matter was unlikely to yield any information which would alter the balance of evidence available and therefore it was not proportionate or in the public interest to continue the investigation.”

The allegation relating to the unnamed Saundersfoot councillor was discontinued.