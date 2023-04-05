There was disappointment at the start of the year when the organisers of the long-established Tenby 10k announced they would not be staging the road run again.

The Tenby 10k has always been successfully put on by the St Clears-based Trots running club, who said in January they were calling it a day on any involvement with the race as it had become ‘increaingly difficult and costly’ to deliver'.

But the good news this week is that the event will take place after all, with a local events team as organisers.

The Tenby 10k Facebook group made the announcement on its Facebook page this week.

"After discussions with TROT Running Club, and Tenby Council, we are pleased to announce that the Tenby 10k will go ahead in 2023.

"A local events team will now organise the race, more information to follow in the week or two, and online entries will follow.

"We look forward to seeing you all at this historic 10k event."

The run, traditionally held on the last Sunday in July, attracts hundreds of competitors and is also a successful vehicle for fundraising.

Supporters and runners have hailed the announcement as ‘fantastic news’.

One said: “I’m SO happy to hear this!”

Another runner said: “Amazing, this event is fab!”