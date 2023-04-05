The project on Pendine seafront will combine accommodation, an events space, an adventure playground, improved car parking and the resort’s famous Museum of Land Speed.

The aim of the scheme is to encourage Pendine’s economic regeneration, and it is projected to generate £3m of income a year.

Ahead of its official opening on March 31, residents of Pendine and dignitaries were amongst the first group of people to enjoy a tour of the brand-new facility.

The day marked the opening of the 48-bed Caban accommodation - which will cater for the walking holiday and outdoor sports adventure market – and the adventure playground, which will be complemented by a beach sand sports area and the Dune Gardens which provides seating and interpretation trails.

The Museum of Land Speed will open at the end of May, and will feature vehicles and land speed memorabilia.

Interactive zones throughout the exhibition space will allow visitors to engage, listen and learn about stories of Pendine and land speed records.

A 10-berth motorhome facility, which will be developed by Pendine Community Council, is also included in the wider master plan.

The Pendine Tourism Attractor project was born out of extensive community engagement and consultation, whilst the construction of the facility was undertaken by Andrew Scott.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism, Cllr Gareth John, said: “We have worked with the Welsh Government and other key stakeholders to deliver this excellent facility, which will enhance Pendine’s reputation as an all-year-round, day-and-stay destination for visitors, accommodate 41 jobs and generate £3m per annum to the regional economy.”

Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, said it was 'a pleasure' to be amongst the first to visit the exciting new development.

She added: "The aim of the Tourism Attractor Destination programme is to develop projects that will raise the quality and perception of destinations in Wales, and the iconic stretch of Pendine beach is an excellent backdrop to these new developments which will benefit both residents and visitors to the area.”

The project has received funding of

£3m through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the Welsh Government’s Tourism Attractor Destination Scheme;

£1.5m from Visit Wales Targeted Match Funding from Welsh Government;

£128,000 from the RDP Funded Tourism Amenity Investment Fund to fund the sand sport area,

and £984,000 from the Welsh Government Capital Stimulus Fund.

The balance is match funded by Carmarthenshire County Council.