W.B Griffiths & Son Ltd, of 55 Prendergast, Haverfordwest (SA61 2PF), is applying for a goods vehicle operators licence.

The licence would allow the company to use Park House, East Withybush Industrial Estate, Haverfordwest, as an operating centre for four goods vehicles and no trailers.

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by April 26.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.