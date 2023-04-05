Following the success of Sand & Stone Kitchen in Broad Haven, owners Will Nicholas, Lauren Batstone and Courtney Batstone have decided to open a second burger restaurant in Pembrokeshire.

Stack’D by Sand & Stone opened in Sovereign House on Milford Waterfront on Saturday, March 25.

The owners, who also run the fish and chip restaurant Off The Hook Bistro, said they had set their sights on opening a site in Milford Haven from the outset.

“We’re super excited to open at Milford Waterfront,” said Mr Nicholas.

“We’ve talked about expanding from day one, and Milford Haven was always one of our first choices.

“We can’t wait to get the grills firing, see some familiar faces and hopefully welcome new customers that haven’t tried out our burgers yet.”

The new site means that the business now employs around 30 people throughout the three venues.

The menu at Stack'D offers smashed burgers, loaded fries and sides, while a takeaway service is available through their online ordering app.

The owners have said there are plans to introduce a delivery service in the future.

“Our menus are always fun and creative and of course super tasty; you won’t find burgers out there like ours,” said Mr Nicholas.

“There will be something for everyone as we will also have a build-your-own section, so time to let the customers get creative themselves.”

Natalie Hunt, destination manager at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome this new business to Milford Waterfront, especially one that has such a great reputation thanks to its delicious menus.

“They are also helping to support our local economy, employing around thirty people across their three establishments.

“We wish them the best of luck at the start of what I’m sure will be a very busy season.”

Stack’D will be open from Tuesday to Saturday between 5pm and 9pm. However, from the summer holidays onwards, opening hours will be extended and will include lunchtimes too.

For more details on their menu and table reservations, visit Linktr.ee/stackdbysandandstone