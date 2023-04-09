Helen Wood (The Usherettes, The OS Map Fan Club, The National Trust Fan Club) takes viewers on a journey through finding out what really happened around her brother’s death 32 years later.

Let’s Talk About Philip is a darkly comic, candid play which follows Helen’s journey from when her father said “let’s talk about Philip” after her mother’s funeral.

Philip had died by suicide 32 years earlier and had barely been mentioned by the family since, leading Helen to go onto a detective-like quest into the Wood family history, discovering the circumstances and hidden truth behind her brother’s death and the conspiracy of silence.

The play was co-written with Gregor Hunt who acts in the play, allowing viewers to meet Philip and ask the questions that can never really be answered. Helen uncovers more and more surprising details and that there may be more to the narrative she’s known. The play discusses the consequences of bringing a buried conversation to life and why people remained silent.

Helen said: “Philip’s death has been a major part of my life and, as a storyteller and performer, I wanted to tell my story through theatre and honour my brother’s memory.

“This has proved to be hugely cathartic and I hope that by sharing my story others may be encouraged to talk more about difficult issues.”

The play is directed by Derek Bond and previews were helf in Stroud, Gloucestershire before being launched at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last year.

Let’s Talk About Philip will be performed at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday, May 25 at 7.30pm. Tickts can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk.