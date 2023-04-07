Luke Richards, 34, of Elm Grove, Angle, faces 10 charges at Swansea Crown Court.

He was sent to the crown court by Cardiff Magistrates Court on March 27 for sexual assault offences.

Richards is charged with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between December 31, 2015, and December 30, 2019, in Cardiff when he is accused of pressing a pillow over the face of his victim during an argument, slamming a wardrobe door on the victim’s arm, threatening to kill the victim, elbowing the victim in the nose, pushing and grabbing the victim.

He also faces five charges of sexually assaulting a female. The first of these charges relates to a period between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2017, in Cardiff where he is said to have sexually touched a woman aged 16 or over when there was no reasonable belief that the woman consented.

The second of the sexual assault charges is also said to have taken place in Cardiff on December 5, 2019, when he is alleged to have sexually touched a female aged 13.

The third charge is also said to involve a girl aged 13 in Manchester between August 1, 2019, and August 31, 2019.

The fourth of the sexual assault charges is said to have taken place in Cardiff between January 1, 2018, and December 29, 2019, on a female aged 16 or over and the final is said to have taken place in Cardiff on December 29, 2019, on a girl aged 13.

He also faces four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm which relate to the same alleged victim. They are all said to have happened in Cardiff over various periods of time between January 1, 2014, and June 30, 2016.

He has been granted unconditional bail and is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on April 24.