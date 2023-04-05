The teams took part in the ECB National Indoor Cup for under 13 and under 15 age groups.

Entering were Ysgol Greenhill (two teams), Milford Haven, Haverfordwest High VC, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Caer Elen and Ysgol Harri Tudur.

The Pembrokeshire competition was held at Milford Haven Leisure Centre and thanks go to the Leisure Centre staff who were extremely helpful.

Valero Pembroke Refinery generously sponsored the event and the continued support is greatly appreciated.

Everyone enjoyed the event, and there was a high standard of play with the noise levels and excitement rising throughout the day.

Ysgol Harri Tudur's Under 15s side went on to reach the South Wales final. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

At under 13s level, Greenhill qualified for the South Wales finals at Swansea Enterprise Park and the under 15s qualifiers were Harri Tudur and Greenhill.

In the South Wales 13s finals, Greenhill won all three of their group games but narrowly missed out in the final to Ysgol Strade.

This was a young Greenhill side, with the majority of players eligible next year to have another go at the competition.

Greenhill Under 15s faced the South Wales tournament's eventual winners. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The Greenhill U15s were in a tough pool and lost out to Cathedral School from Cardiff, the eventual winners of the competition, who beat Harri Tudor in the final.

Harri Tudur had won their pool - including a victory against Radyr School - but Cathedral School was unfortunately a step too far.

The 15s had a chance to talk to the deputy Welsh sports minister, Dawn Bowden and chief executive of Cricket Wales, Leshia Hawkins. Leshia kept wicket and Dawn showed off some fine strokes.

Martin Jones, cricket development Officer with Sport Pembrokeshire, said: “All the girls in the Pembrokeshire competitions and in the South Wales Finals acquitted themselves very well.

“They were a credit to themselves, their schools and to Pembrokeshire.”

Captions There were some fantastic performances from all the girls who took part.

Pictured are Greenhill Under 13s and Under 15s and the team from Ysgol Harri Tudur.