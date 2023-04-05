The operation, skilfully co-ordinated by Milford Haven Coastguard, got underway shortly after 5pm and continued until after dark.

The search was sparked by a report from a local tug that a potential person had been seen in the water, around two miles south of St Ann’s Head.

The tug was escorting a ship in to the port of Milford Haven, and the crew contacted the coastguard with the report.

As Angle RNLI lifeboat was paged at 5.14pm, the coastguard issued a Mayday relay broadcast for any vessel in the vicinity to offer assistance. However there were no vessels close by.

The lifeboat launched and made best speed to the reported position, arriving close behind the first of two Dyfed-Powys Police marine unit boats that were also tasked to the incident.

Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 joined in the extensive search. (Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)

Angle RNLI Lifeboat reported: “The crew were immediately passed search instructions and commenced an expanding square search.

“Shortly after the search began, Little Haven lifeboat - who themselves had just launched on exercise - were diverted to assist.

“Coastguard Rescue helicopter R187 from St Athan had also been tasked.

“On completion of the initial search, the crew were passed a further two search patterns and spent the next near three hours completing a thorough search of the area, heading north with the tide to eventually encompass the islands of Skokholm and Skomer.

“As darkness fell, and with nothing found, all assets were stood down to return to their stations. The crew made the steady journey back to station and the lifeboat was refuelled and ready for service once again shortly after 9.30pm.

“A big shout out must go to Milford Haven Coastguard for their excellent co-ordination of multiple assets, and their hard work in formulating and passing several sets of search instructions.”

The search area iff St Ann's Head is shown on the map. (Image: Angle RNLI Lifeboat)