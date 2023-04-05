Gwinllan Hebron Vineyard in Whitland has joined forces with fellow Welsh vineyards Ancre Hill Estates, Gwinllan Conwy Vineyard and Sticle Vineyard for the project to look at ways to deliver innovative solutions to decarbonisation and improving the efficiency of Welsh vineyards.

The project is supported by the Welsh Government’s decarbonisation and covid challenge fund and aimed to increase the knowledge and understanding of disease control and prevention methods in vineyards, which will help to reduce future use of and reliance on synthetic chemicals.

Richard Morris, project manager and co-owner of Ancre Hill Estates, said: “Across the 2022 growing season sample vines were selected, predominately Pinot Noir, to monitor the impact of a range of disease management techniques.

"The participating vineyards were provided with bespoke monitoring protocols that set out the viticulture management practices to be followed, together with the monitoring and data collection required throughout the 2023 growing season.

"Vines were monitored and data collected at key growth stages. All data gathered was then analysed to determine the impact on the vineyards relating to the application of pesticides.”

There was group and one-to-one support as well as information and data to support active and preventative disease control within the vineyards and to improve the use of alternatives to synthetic chemicals.

Weather sensors were installed to allow live data to be provided in relation to temperature, humidity and rainfall, which are critical in fighting mildew disease, helping to develop a disease monitoring prototype.

Leading vineyard and winery consultants, Vinescapes, managed the project. Paula Nesbitt said: “We were delighted to be involved in this project and thought that we could really add value, especially with the technical viticulture elements.

"There has been quite a bit of work done globally looking at reducing the use of pesticides in vineyards but there’s not been anything specifically in Wales, and it does have its own very unique climate. Vineyards do have a significant issue with mildew disease and we really wanted to support the Welsh Wine Industry.”

“The data collection and analysis is critical as this drives viticulture decisions and supports a balanced vineyard. Data can be the difference between vineyard success and failure.

"It is also one of the most important factors in managing the reduction of synthetic chemicals in the vineyard.”