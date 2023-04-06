Mid and West Wales MS Joyce Watson – an anti-violence campaigner – spoke at the launch event of the kit about the challenges of changing a culture after research found that more than four out of five women surveyed had experiences sexual harassment in the workplace.

The toolkit has been produced by Wales TUC with Welsh Women’s Aid to provide workers in Wales the information needed to tackle the problem in the workplace.

Ms Watson said: “At a time when there seems to be an epidemic of sexual harassment in all its forms, this toolkit will help union reps support those at the sharp end of this abuse and bring perpetrators to justice.

“It will help both employers and employees realise their obligations.

“Union reps are key to holding workplaces to account and making sure that employers are doing everything they can to prevent sexual harassment.”

Shavanah Taj, general secretary of Wales TUC, said: “No one should go to work fearing they may be the victim of sexual harassment. Sexual harassment is part of a wider, relentless culture of sexual violence and misogyny. It is not a low-level act that should be accepted as an inevitable part of everyday life.

“We want to create an environment that allows workers to come forward and seek support, and to be believed and helped when they need it.

“We all have a role to play in tackling sexual harassment and we cannot be bystanders when it takes place. It is essential for us all to question behaviours that make women feel less safe at home, at school, in public and at work.”

Welsh Women’s Aid CEO Sra Kirkpatrick said: “Welsh Women’s Aid’s ‘no grey area’ research found that four out of five women in Wales have experienced some form of sexual harassment at work. For the vast majority of these respondents, the harassment occurred on more than one occasion from more than one person.

“This signified epidemic levels of misogyny and sexism being tolerated within workplaces. It is vital that we all commit to a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and that employers are equipped to provide trauma-informed, person-centred responses to those employees who disclose to them, alongside implementing robust mechanisms for accountability.”

The toolkit has information to identify workplace sexual harassment, hold employers to account to prevent sexual harassment and to campaign for a zero tolerance approach to workplace sexual harassment through preventative measures.