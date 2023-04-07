Pembroke Dock based Ascona Group – one of the UK’s fastest-growing forecourt operators – has begun their support of Wales Air Ambulance with a £10,000 donation.

Over the next year, 25p donations will be available to be made via card machines across Ascona’s Wales sites, with the company matching each donation up to the value of £50,000.

The group will also be promoting the charity’s lifesaving lottery.

Ascona is hoping to raise more than £100,000 for Wales Air Ambulance through its fundraising activities.

Wales Air Ambulance will also share in Nisa Retail’s making a difference locally fund, which is expected to bring in another £10,000 in contribution from purchases made at Ascona sites.

Darren Briggs, Ascona Group’s chief executive, said: “Since we started Ascona back in 2011, supporting our local communities has been central to our culture so we are proud to support the Wales Air Ambulance Charity in their vital work as they continue to deliver lifesaving medical care to people across Wales.

“Over the years, we have raised and donated over £200,000 for many different charities that help Welsh communities and their people and with the Wales Air Ambulance as our charity partner for the next 12 months, we are truly excited to make a difference to such an iconic charity.”

Siany Martin, Wales Air Ambulance corporate fundraiser, said: “We are delighted that Ascona has selected us as their charity of the year. Despite the vital work our people carry out on a daily basis, we receive no direct funding, so we truly rely on the support from the people of Wales to make sure we can continue to serve them.

“Together with the rest of the team, I’d like to thank Darren and everyone at Ascona for their most generous donation and continued support.”

Wales Air Ambulance relies on charitable donations to keep its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road, needing around £8 million each year to do so.