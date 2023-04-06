The Ragdolls will be in Pembroke Dock on Saturday for a celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The Ragdolls are considered as the number one tribute act in Europe and will be taking fans through classic songs such as Sherry, Walk Like a Man and Oh What a Night.

The show will be split into two halves, the first will see the classic 50s songs such as Still of the Night, Oh Carol, Teenager in Love and Why Do Fools Fall in Love before the well-known hits such as Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Let’s Hang On, Ragdoll and Grease are belted out in the second half.

There will be slick choreography and acoustic versions of the tracks, demonstrating the diversity and harmonic sounds.

Charlotte Clark, director of Old Market Hall in Pembroke Dock said: “It is such a pleasure to have an act of this calibre coming to Pembrokeshire. It will be a really special treat for our customers, and having seen them live myself, I know just how amazing they are.

“Whilst we are set to become a full distillery and visitor centre by the end of 2023, we also aim to bring occasional events to the local community whilst maintaining the history and heritage of this truly wonderful building.”

The Ragdolls will be bringing A Celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to Old Market Hall, Pembroke Dock on Saturday, April 8. Tickets can be bought at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-ragdolls-live-at-old-market-hall-tickets-600675716237