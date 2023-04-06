The service has brought in the Ultra-Low Emission Kia Sportage cars, which are specially equipped with emergency response warning systems, including sirens and blue lights.

The cars were purchased from Gravells Kia Bridgend for their "mix of practicality, performance and economy" to allow them to meet the service’s requirements.

Iwan Cray, MAWWFRS deputy chief fire officer, said: “The service continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact by expanding the use of Ultra-Low Emission Vehicles wherever possible.

“This initiative is part of the service’s broader objective to work towards Net Zero Carbon Status by 2030.”

Four of the five new ULEVs have been incorporated into the Service’s training fleet, which will assist with ongoing emergency response driver training.

The remaining car will soon be introduced to the fleet of emergency response vehicles and will be used to attend some of the varied incidents the Service is called to.

Richard Owens, deputy head of fleet, engineering and logistics at MAWWFRS, said: “We’re thrilled to have introduced these vehicles into the service’s fleet, this is yet another example of how MAWWFRS is embracing the latest technologies available in its emergency response and ambitions to reducing its impact on the planet.”

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is responsible for providing public safety information, prevention and protection programmes, and emergency response for mid and west Wales, covering nearly 12,000 square kilometres – almost two-thirds of Wales.

With 58 stations across six counties, it attends around 255 incidents weekly on average.

Mike Green, Group Fleet Sales Manager at Gravells Kia, said: “Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s unique and untypical type of usage is proof that the Sportage is capable of going far beyond where its family-friendly SUV appearance may suggest.

"We are proud and delighted to have been able to help the team get into the right car for their job requirements and deliver an essential and life-saving service throughout Mid and West Wales.”