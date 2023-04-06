They have been out and about capturing stunning pictures all over the county and here are some of our recent favourites.
Abermawr. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
St Govan's Head. (Image: Clair James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Druidston Beach waterfall. (Image: Justin Cooper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
St Davids Bishops Palace. (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Fishguard RNLI's Blue Peter VII lifeboat. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Porthgain Harbour. (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Withybush Woods. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
