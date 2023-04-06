THE beauty of Pembrokeshire continues to be caught on camera by members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club.

They have been out and about capturing stunning pictures all over the county and here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Abermawr.Abermawr. (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Govan's Head.St Govan's Head. (Image: Clair James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Druidston Beach waterfall.Druidston Beach waterfall. (Image: Justin Cooper (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Davids Bishops Palace.St Davids Bishops Palace. (Image: Roy Jones (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fishguard RNLI's Blue Peter VII lifeboat.Fishguard RNLI's Blue Peter VII lifeboat. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Porthgain Harbour.Porthgain Harbour. (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Withybush Woods.Withybush Woods. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.