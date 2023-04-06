Aimee Holt, 34, of Orchard Park, Laugharne, admitted drink driving in Cardigan at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on March 15.

She was caught on February 26 driving a Dacia Sandero on Pendre when over the drink drive limit. She had a breath alcohol level of 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

She was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £230 fine, £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Woods, 30, of Melin y Coed, Cilgerran, admitted drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 23.

He was caught on December 24 driving a Fiat Scudo on the B4546 St Dogmaels when over the drug drive limit. He had 6 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £230 fine, £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Barraclough, 54, of Monmouth Drive, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 23.

He admitted that on September 9 he was driving a BMW 1 Series at Moreton, Saundersfoot, when he was over the drink-drive limit. He had a breath alcohol level of 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay £475 fine, £190 surcharge and £620 costs.