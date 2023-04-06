THREE people have been banned from driving after being caught behind the wheel whilst over the drink or drug drive limit.
Aimee Holt, 34, of Orchard Park, Laugharne, admitted drink driving in Cardigan at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on March 15.
She was caught on February 26 driving a Dacia Sandero on Pendre when over the drink drive limit. She had a breath alcohol level of 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
She was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £230 fine, £92 surcharge and £85 costs.
Richard Woods, 30, of Melin y Coed, Cilgerran, admitted drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 23.
He was caught on December 24 driving a Fiat Scudo on the B4546 St Dogmaels when over the drug drive limit. He had 6 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.
He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £230 fine, £92 surcharge and £85 costs.
Robert Barraclough, 54, of Monmouth Drive, Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 23.
He admitted that on September 9 he was driving a BMW 1 Series at Moreton, Saundersfoot, when he was over the drink-drive limit. He had a breath alcohol level of 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
He was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay £475 fine, £190 surcharge and £620 costs.
