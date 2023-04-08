The offences were either committed by people from Pembrokeshire or were committed in the county.

William Parker, 37, of Coberley Road, Benhall, Cheltenham, admitted failing to report an accident at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 15.

He admitted that on September 21 he was driving a Peugeot 3008 on Llwyngwair Manor car park, Newport, Pembrokeshire, and an accident happened where damage was caused to a Volkswagen Golf and he failed to provide his details and failed to report the accident.

He was given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £230 fine, £92 surcharge and £110 costs.

Martin Dennis Heather, 44, of Westbury Road, Little Cheverell, Wiltshire, admitted running a red light at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 29 driving an Audi Q3 on Cardigan Roundabout, Haverfordwest, when he failed to stop at a red light.

He was fined £66, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Dayne John Stone, 28, of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard, admitted driving with a dodgy tyre at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 21 driving a Ford Transit on the B4237 Dale when the front offside wheel’s tyre tread depth was not at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band in the central three-quarters of the tyre.

He was fined £66, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Ciaran Roy Nichols, 19, of Scarrowscant Lane, Haverfordwest, admitted running a red light at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 29 driving a Volkswagen Polo on Dew Street, Haverfordwest, when he failed to obey a red light on the puffin crossing, proceeding to cross the stop line.

He was fined £92, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £36 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kieran Walton, 28, of Old School Court, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, admitted driving with dodgy licence plates at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 23 driving an Audi S3 Quattro on Pennar, Pembroke. The licence plates letters and numbers were not correctly spaced out.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.