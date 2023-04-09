One was a resident of Pembrokeshire and the other committed the offence on our roads.

Elizabeth Myers, 41, of Brython Drive, St Mellons, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 22.

She was found guilty in her absence of one count of the charge, where she was found to have driven without due care and attention on August 15 on Harbour Roundabout, Fishguard.

She was given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £440 fine, £176 surcharge and £110 costs.

Daniel Smethurst, 47, of Lower Quay Road, Hook, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 15.

He admitted that on September 12 on the A4076 at Pope Hill, Pembroke, he drove a Peugeot Expot Van without due care and attention.

He was given nine points on his driving licence and ordered to pay £415 fine, £166 surcharge and £110 costs.