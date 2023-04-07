Steffan Rees, 22, of Eglwyswrw, Crymych, was found guilty of travelling on a train without paying the fare by Cardiff Magistrates Court on March 24.

He was found guilty in his absence of travelling between Clunderwen and Cardiff Central on November 26 on a Transport for Wales service without paying the £29.90 fare and with intent to avoid payment.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £29.90 compensation, £88 surcharge and £180 costs.